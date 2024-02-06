Hunger, obesity: Statistics can make your head spin

There was a story this week that made me do some serious thinking. So don't read the rest of this unless you want to be informed with sobering statistics.

The story was about an alarming increase in obesity. Just so you know, "obesity" doesn't mean overweight. A lot of us humans are overweight but not obese, which means we are heavier than we should be, but our weight doesn't pose the health risks associated with obesity.

As someone who has been, except for stretches of starvation dieting, obese all my life, I am sensitive, maybe super-sensitive, to news stories about obesity.

I suggest it would be in the best interests of health care worldwide if we all took a special interest in this topic, especially those of us who mask reality by saying we're a few pounds overweight when, in fact, we are obese.

However, as alarming as the current statistics on obesity are, there was, I thought, something vitally important missing from the story about obesity: any offsetting statistics on starvation.

So here are some numbers:

710 million people are obese, or about 1 in 10 worldwide.

842 million, or about 12 percent of the world's population, are starving.

By the way, I need to acknowledge that much of the information I am citing came from the most recent study on obesity published in the New England Journal of Medicine and from the Hunger Project, an international effort to address global nutrition needs.

Sometimes, when hunger is being discussed, I hear someone say the world is running out of resources to feed its ever-growing population. In fact, I was somewhat surprised to learn, the world is producing more than enough food for everyone -- well over 2,000 calories a day. But, as with any commodity, the rich eat well. The poor starve.

Hunger is worst in Asia (particularly India), Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Every 10 seconds, a child dies from a hunger-related illness.