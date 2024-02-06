Hunger, obesity: Statistics can make your head spin

There was a story this week that made me do some serious thinking. So don't read the rest of this unless you want to be informed with sobering statistics.
The story was about an alarming increase in obesity. Just so you know, "obesity" doesn't mean overweight. A lot of us humans are overweight but not obese, which means we are heavier than we should be, but our weight doesn't pose the health risks associated with obesity.
As someone who has been, except for stretches of starvation dieting, obese all my life, I am sensitive, maybe super-sensitive, to news stories about obesity.
I suggest it would be in the best interests of health care worldwide if we all took a special interest in this topic, especially those of us who mask reality by saying we're a few pounds overweight when, in fact, we are obese.
However, as alarming as the current statistics on obesity are, there was, I thought, something vitally important missing from the story about obesity: any offsetting statistics on starvation.
So here are some numbers:
710 million people are obese, or about 1 in 10 worldwide.
842 million, or about 12 percent of the world's population, are starving.
By the way, I need to acknowledge that much of the information I am citing came from the most recent study on obesity published in the New England Journal of Medicine and from the Hunger Project, an international effort to address global nutrition needs.
Sometimes, when hunger is being discussed, I hear someone say the world is running out of resources to feed its ever-growing population. In fact, I was somewhat surprised to learn, the world is producing more than enough food for everyone -- well over 2,000 calories a day. But, as with any commodity, the rich eat well. The poor starve.
Hunger is worst in Asia (particularly India), Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.
Every 10 seconds, a child dies from a hunger-related illness.
The fact is, much of the world simply can't afford the food required to stay alive. More than one in 10 humans on this planet live on less than $1.90 a day.
OK. So some people are starving. And an even larger number are obese. What's the answer?
The short answer is this: There is no simple answer that will reduce, much less eliminate, either of those harrowing statistics. So should we just give up?
No.
That's my short answer for the day. We all can, in some way, help the hungry. And the more we learn about obesity, the more the serious consequences of obesity can be addressed in ways that will make a difference.
I volunteer at my church's food pantry, which serves a limited clientele in downtown Cape Girardeau. Of the 30 or so family units that receive food from our pantry each month, a few are homeless. Several are food needy. Several are hungry and sometimes haven't eaten for up to two days. A few are neither food needy nor hungry. They supplement their food stamps and other resources with the generosity or our tiny food pantry, which is stocked by parish gifts, amazingly generous donations of day-old bakery items from Panera and through the resources of the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.
What impact am I -- or anyone else at the several food pantries around town -- really having on statistics that show more than a tenth of the world is starving and a tenth of the world is obese?
The truthful answer is very little.
But here's what lets me sleep peacefully at night: Everyone who gets what little our tiny food pantry has to offer is grateful. I am grateful, too, that we are able to help in any way. I like knowing that, if someone appears at our food pantry's door and says he or she is hungry, he or she will be welcomed with a smile and sent away with something to eat, even if it means going to the supermarket to restock the pantry's bare shelves.
Worldwide statistics are overwhelming. They are enough to make the most decent person throw up his or her hands in defeat.
Victory is sending someone away from the tiniest food pantry in town with a loaf of bread, some soup and a can of tuna. It won't feed the world. It will help one hungry person.
That's a statistic I can live with.
Joe Sullivan is the retired editor of the Southeast Missourian.
