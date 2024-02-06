Many people think the military has only a mission to "break things and kill people". While the military trains and is equipped to fight it is also used to support and conduct humanitarian missions such as was done after the tsunami struck Indonesia on December 26, 2004, The military has been a primary responder to natural disasters all over the world and including in the United States. Earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, fires, and hurricanes kill and injure thousands of people and trap others in debris, yet the United States has stood ready to send our military assets to assist and rescue victims of these disasters.

Personnel who have been trained to fight the enemies of this country are called upon to use their skills and to use aircraft and other equipment to conduct humanitarian missions. When disasters strike the world looks to the U.S. to be a leader in delivering food, water, medical supplies and equipment and trained personnel to rescue those in need and to provide medical personnel to treat the injured.

The U.S. military has also been tasked to provide similar services to the victims of man made disasters and destruction. Working with the State Department and other U.S. government entities, the military can proudly remember their participation in the defeat of Germany and Japan in WW II, Our military personnel can be equally proud of assisting refugees and displaced persons around the world. They helped provide immediate assistance as Europe and Japan began rebuilding after WW II. In Korea, Vietnam, the Middle East, and in other war-torn nations our troops have built air strips, schools, hospitals, electrical grids, and sanitary facilities.