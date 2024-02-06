How to speed up testing? A 'shark tank' for government

The following column was originally published April 20 in The Washington Post.

There is no safe path forward to combat the novel coronavirus without adequate testing. To contain covid-19 and persuade Americans to leave their homes and return to work and school, the United States will need tens of millions of diagnostic tests. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the coronavirus task force, says there are now 1 million tests available weekly; by mid-June, there will be 2 million to 21ÂŽ2 million available.

That is impressive -- but not nearly enough. We should squeeze every test possible out of current technologies, but we need tens of millions more to really get a handle on how far and wide this disease has spread. This demand will only grow as the country goes back to work and some 100,000 public schools and more than 5,000 colleges reopen, we hope, in August.

As the heads of two U.S. Senate panels responsible for public health, we have been talking with experts across the government and the private sector to find anyone who believes that current technology can produce the tens of millions of tests necessary to put this virus behind us. Unfortunately, we have yet to find anyone to do so.

However, those conversations have pointed toward a possible solution.

We propose a competitive "shark tank" -- much like the reality-TV show about entrepreneurs, but this time utilizing the capacities of government itself, in coordination with the private sector -- to pull out all the stops and create new technologies designed to produce tens of millions of diagnostic tests by August. If there's a bold idea out there that will work, we need to make sure the funding is available to get it approved and in the hands of health care providers quickly. We also should improve serologic tests to determine whether someone already has had the disease and has now created the necessary immunity to hopefully fight off the disease in the future.

The first place to find these technologies is at the National Institutes of Health, where two dozen early-stage testing concepts are under development. Some utilize CRISPR gene-editing technology. At least one allows you to use your cellphone to photograph your test swab result and send it to a doctor. Several may incorporate wearable technology.