How small donors have become dividing force in politics

There's an approach to political questions that the conservative in me rebels against. Let's call it the "You can't have too much of a good thing" fallacy.

Virtually every popular idea in American life has cheerleaders for this fallacy. You've surely heard someone say something like: "The only cure to the problems with free speech is more speech." Or: "You can never have too much inclusion or diversity."

Broadly speaking, I take the opposing point of view on nearly all such claims. This doesn't mean I oppose free speech or diversity any more than I oppose cheesecake or Scotch. Rather, I subscribe to the view that life, and especially politics, is full of trade-offs. All medicines or poisons are determined by the dose.

Nowhere does this longstanding view earn me more grief than when the subject of democracy comes up. Don't get me wrong, I'm in favor of democracy. I just don't think it's the answer to every problem any more than hammers are the right tool for every DIY project.

For years, I've opposed lax rules about mail-in voting and other trends that make voting too easy. Maybe it's the journalist in me, but I think deadlines are really useful and having an election day (or even an election weekend) that means something would be better. I think lowering the voting age is a ridiculous idea. Our 50-year-old experiment with democratizing candidate selection -- the primary system as we know it today -- has gone awry.

Such arguments were once well-received on the right and absolutely loathed on the left. They're still mostly loathed on the left, but in this populist age they're increasingly despised on the right, too.

For instance, last week on CNN, I made a fairly conventional point about the distorting effects of the rise in small donors for democracy. Candidates who depend on small donors tend to take more polarizing positions. In part because they don't care much about electability, they push their party to more extreme stances, making the party "brand" less appealing to moderates.

Such observations are not particularly controversial among experts. Election expert Richard Pildes writes, "One of the most robust findings in the empirical campaign-finance literature is that individual donors are the most ideological and polarizing sources of money flowing to campaigns."