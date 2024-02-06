Supreme Court justices did not think through how the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision would intersect with our health care system beyond abortion access. I have psoriatic arthritis. Methotrexate is the go-to medication for people like me with PsA and other autoimmune diseases such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and more. Methotrexate is also prescribed to treat ectopic pregnancies.

Because of restrictive abortion laws in many states, access to and prescriptions for methotrexate have come into question. When I was prescribed methotrexate, my doctor specifically stressed that I should use two forms of birth control because while taking methotrexate, an unintended pregnancy would not be viable. Methotrexate strips the body of folic acid.

Herein lies the issue. Doctors who care for women of childbearing age who have autoimmune disease now have to think twice when treating them. The pharmacists who dispense methotrexate now have reason to be concerned about being charged with aiding and abetting an abortion in states like Texas.

However, insurance companies require methotrexate to be used as a first line of defense against many autoimmune diseases. When I was first diagnosed, my insurance required me to try methotrexate first prior to moving on to the newer biologic drugs that I take now. This is called "step therapy." Methotrexate is cheaper than biologics. My most recent statement was $12,461.97 for a one-month supply of my biologic injections. The American College of Rheumatology found in their 2020 patient survey that almost half (46%) of patients reported that their insurer subjected them to step therapy requirements. Insurance companies do not want to pay for more expensive medication if a less-expensive traditional one works well.