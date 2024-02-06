How old is too old to run for president?

Should there be an age limit to run for President of the United States? The question came to me after learning of Sen. Bernie Sanders' heart procedure. Just last week, I wrote about my own age and various accomplishments in my late 40s. Let's take a look now at age as it relates to running for the highest office in the land, though. Same concept -- or totally different story?
Sanders, 78, is one of the leading candidates for president. He was released from the hospital Sunday after having a heart attack Wednesday and receiving stent insertions. Of course, I wish him well. Whether we agree or disagree about politics, hopefully, we all know life and health are more important than partisanship. I pray healing and strength for the senator.
And strength is the subject of this column. Is there a time where the years compromise strength or at least present the likelihood of impending lack of strength to a degree effective candidacy or ability to govern at peak levels is questionable? Understand I'm not suggesting the answer is yes; I'm thinking out loud and sincerely asking the question. I'd love to hear your thoughts. One might say such an idea is age discrimination, that it is prejudiced to assume one cannot perform the duties of the office when he or she reaches a certain age. But let's not forget that we do have in place the stipulation that one must be 35 to run for president. One might call that discrimination also -- the assumption prior to that, one does not have the maturity, experience and judgment to do justice to the office. So if one is discrimination, the other is, too, right? Perhaps it's not discrimination, though. Perhaps it's simply wisdom.
Of course, heart attacks can occur at any age. They don't discriminate. Anyone who has had the wind knocked out of them with some unexpected news knows this to be true. As I've shared, my dad died at 46 years old. So none of us knows what the next year -- or even the next moment -- holds. But I think we would all agree that as people age, bodies often revolt.
Sanders, to his credit, is certainly not at a loss for energy, nor is his political opponent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is 70. President Trump, 73, is another example; he exudes more energy than most, and, from what I've heard, it's a challenge for those on his team, even those who are much younger, to keep up with him. So disqualifying someone based on age may be unfair and may even be ill-advised. However, those elderly -- right word? -- individuals may be the exceptions rather than the rule. I mean, maybe there's a 25-year-old ready to run for office, but that, too, may be the exception.
I remember criticisms about John McCain's age when he ran in 2008, and we all saw Hillary Clinton stagger on the campaign trail. Even people in Joe Biden's party have questioned his mental and physical capacity after watching and hearing him since he launched his campaign. "Is he more of a liability than we're willing to risk?" they wonder.
So what do you think? Are you comfortable with a candidate who is at an age where others at that same age admit it's a struggle to keep it going like they used to? Would you feel comfortable even with a seemingly healthy 75- or 80-year-old vying for eight years at the helm? Maybe you're in that age range yourself? Do you think you would have the stamina and strength for the rigors of the campaign trail or for leading a country for four or eight years? Would you prove to be an asset to your party and, more importantly, if elected, your country -- or would you be a deficit? Your wisdom and experience may, indeed, be an asset. You tell me.
Every situation is different, but this does provide food for thought. Should age and the health considerations that come with it make us wonder if the most powerful country on the planet should allow only the most alert, most healthy, most lively to do battle, so to speak, with the Vladimir Putins, Xi Jinpings and Kim Jong-uns of the world? Militarily, we pride ourselves on sending our best and brightest -- and that is defined, at least in part, by health and physicality. Well, when considering the presidency, is "best and brightest" connected to birthdate? Maybe. Maybe not. I'm asking.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.
