How old is too old to run for president?

Should there be an age limit to run for President of the United States? The question came to me after learning of Sen. Bernie Sanders' heart procedure. Just last week, I wrote about my own age and various accomplishments in my late 40s. Let's take a look now at age as it relates to running for the highest office in the land, though. Same concept -- or totally different story?

Sanders, 78, is one of the leading candidates for president. He was released from the hospital Sunday after having a heart attack Wednesday and receiving stent insertions. Of course, I wish him well. Whether we agree or disagree about politics, hopefully, we all know life and health are more important than partisanship. I pray healing and strength for the senator.

And strength is the subject of this column. Is there a time where the years compromise strength or at least present the likelihood of impending lack of strength to a degree effective candidacy or ability to govern at peak levels is questionable? Understand I'm not suggesting the answer is yes; I'm thinking out loud and sincerely asking the question. I'd love to hear your thoughts. One might say such an idea is age discrimination, that it is prejudiced to assume one cannot perform the duties of the office when he or she reaches a certain age. But let's not forget that we do have in place the stipulation that one must be 35 to run for president. One might call that discrimination also -- the assumption prior to that, one does not have the maturity, experience and judgment to do justice to the office. So if one is discrimination, the other is, too, right? Perhaps it's not discrimination, though. Perhaps it's simply wisdom.

Of course, heart attacks can occur at any age. They don't discriminate. Anyone who has had the wind knocked out of them with some unexpected news knows this to be true. As I've shared, my dad died at 46 years old. So none of us knows what the next year -- or even the next moment -- holds. But I think we would all agree that as people age, bodies often revolt.