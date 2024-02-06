How my sister inspired me to get back to music

I had contemplated giving them away. So, when I started unpacking at our new place and hadn't seen them yet, I worried that I really had and just forgot.

Marie Kondo writes of only keeping things that spark joy, but what about those things that cause dread when you imagine that they are gone? I'm talking about my music books. These are the books of sheet music that I've lugged around for years and have moved from house to house, though it's been awhile since I've played my guitar.

It was 2010 when I was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis and my hands were definitely affected but not as much as my feet or my energy. I like to stand when I play. At the time of my diagnosis, restaurants and country clubs would hire me to play and sing for their patio guests and I would play for hours at a time.

When the diagnosis came, I couldn't face the heartbreak of the decline or the possibility that one day I might not be able to play at all. I put my guitar aside, abandoned daily practice and declared it done. Sure, I've picked up my guitar every once in a while over the years to play an occasional tune, but nothing consistent.

A couple months ago, my sister came to visit. She's been learning to play the drums. She told me her dream was to learn a song we could play together. As soon as she said it, the dream became mine, too. We picked the Brandi Carlile song "Turpentine." The song is simple to play and supposedly written about Carlile and her brother. Perfect.

I printed the lyrics and chords and picked up my guitar. It's amazing what someone close to you can inspire. The muscle memory was there for me to bounce between chords, I just needed to commit the song to memory and toughen the skin on the tips of my fingers with practice.