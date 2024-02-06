How my husband taught me to be grateful for the moment

When I met my husband, Felipe, he seemed to sum up my biggest life lesson with his mere existence. The circumstances surrounding his position in my path forced me to come to terms with abandonment issues I'd been avoiding for a long time.

Before Felipe, I thought that if I left myself subject to vulnerability, I would not survive the infliction from the other end. It was better to feel in control by simply not ever going there emotionally. I longed to experience that kind of deep love, but the inevitable hurt was too much to risk. I knew how to be alone, and I could rely on myself.

When Felipe showed up, we both knew our relationship wouldn't last. We were both single parents. Custody laws required him to return to Michigan and they also held me in Kentucky. His work assignment in my hometown would end in one year. The clock was set. We knew the end before we began. There was freedom in knowing the when and how it would all end.

It somehow allowed me to let go. And when I did, an unexpected sense of gratitude emerged. Felipe didn't want me to be anyone other than me, and he inspired me to be the genuine Bonnie Jean that for some reason I'd been apologizing for, for a very long time. I didn't want to be angry anymore. I understood that my bitter sarcasm had emerged from a place of incredible pain.