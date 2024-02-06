How many city officials to change a light bulb?

It would be difficult for anyone -- and I mean anyone -- to fuss about downtown Cape Girardeau's many upgrades in recent years.

The Broadway corridor from Pacific to the river, along with the Water-Main-Spanish backbone of downtown, has taken on new life and new lifestyles that were only a dream within recent memory.

Now downtown Cape Girardeau is a showcase, a model to be copied, the envy of other towns all over the nation.

But excellence always has its distractions, and its distractors. Some of the concerns raised by the fussers of our day even have merit. That would include, in my opinion and the opinion of many others, the street lighting along Broadway.

This main thoroughfare has so much going for it: landscaping, trees, sculptures, decorative paving. It would seem, at times, that concerns about street lighting would fall into the category of petty niggling.

But the fact remains that the street lights on Broadway don't come close to the bright lights associated with namesake routes elsewhere.

The current Broadway street lights illuminate, as you might expect, the street. But not much of that center-of-the-street lighting spills over to sidewalks. Pedestrians have issues with the dim sidewalks -- and have had since the corridor was beautified more than five years ago. Complaints registered early on were mollified with the suggestion to give the new ambiance some time for adjustment.

Now the city says it plans to upgrade the lights with 58 new bulbs at a cost of about $100,000. You do the math. That's $1,724.14 each.

Anyone who has shopped for LED bulbs to replace incandescent or fluorescent lighting at home or at work knows they are costly. But they last a long, long time. And they use significantly less electricity, which makes them a bargain in the long run, particularly when you factor in the brightness of LED (light-emitting diode) bulbs.

A couple of months ago my wife and I decided it was time to replace the aging flashlights in our home. They never seemed to work when we needed them. At the hardware store we discovered that LED flashlights have pretty much replaced old-fashioned bulbs. And the brightness is amazing. The laser-sharp light from our new LED flashlights might well be used for etching your name on the door of your pickup, if you so desired.