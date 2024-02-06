How journalism is in search of its iPod solution

It's no secret that journalism is struggling. News deserts exist where local publications have folded, and in other places corporate ownership has replaced hometown family-owned newspapers. Policy that reaches back to the Nixon administration and beyond played its part.

Make no mistake, it's not a partisan thing: Every U.S. president has had his hand in dismantling our free press. From Ronald Reagan's ending of the Fairness Doctrine, which applied to broadcast licenses, to Bill Clinton's Telecommunications Act, Barack Obama's arguably excessive use of the Espionage Act and Donald Trump's outright contempt for journalists with his oft-used expression "fake news," presidents from both sides of the aisle have had their hands in how American media operates.

There's a lot of room to point fingers at American systems. Brian Karem's book, "Free the Press: The Death of American Journalism and How to Revive It," is a good place to start for a deep dive through history on those points. Full disclosure: I wrote a blurb for the book jacket.

The rise of the internet also chipped away at how the public consumes their news. Newspaper resources that used to pay for quality journalism have all but disappeared. If you're looking for a job, you no longer buy a newspaper, you search job portals and apps. Public notices have shifted to websites and ad sales have shrunk. The newsrooms shrunk with it. Now, at least for the newspaper where I work, our focus has sharpened. We aim to provide our community with the local content that's meaningful and important to their daily lives.

Also, with the rise of the internet, it seems we now have two different types of readers: