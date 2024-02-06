How far do we go with this hypersensitivity?

Just like the iconic television character Mr. Rogers, today kids we're going to learn a new word -- offend.
When you see or hear something you don't like, you can be offended. This also applies if your "feelings" are somehow offended.
And when you use this new word, you can demand with much righteous indignation that society change or remove that which offends you.
For example, last week I found myself "offended" when the Pope declared that immigrant "rights" were more important than national security.
And because I am offended, I demand the Catholic church elect a new Pope. And like the commercial on television, "I want it NOW!".
ESPN learned the new word when they yanked a sportscaster from football coverage because he had the misfortune to share the name of a certain Confederate General.
And in keeping with this "offensive" theme, those now named Washington, Jefferson, Lee, Jackson, et. al. might reconsider a new and more appropriate moniker for fear of offending someone.
My goodness, if you look hard enough you can surely find something offensive in society.
Just try. It's actually easy.
I am highly offended that 37 percent of all cars manufactured in the United States last year were white while only 18 percent were black.
This automotive color bigotry is blatantly obvious and should be changed with some new government mandate.
Let's not stop there.
Many state names in this country were stolen from the Native American tribes that inhabited that land. Names stolen with neither permission nor compensation.
It's now incumbent that those states -- including Missouri -- right this offensive wrong and return to those long-lost tribes their namesake immediately.
You see, we can't change history but we sure can rewrite it so that future generations are clueless on the dark past haunts us.
Today they come for statues or historic symbols they find offensive.
If we remain silent, we are next.
Michael Jensen is the publisher of the Standard Democrat in Sikeston, Missouri.
