How far do we go with this hypersensitivity?

Just like the iconic television character Mr. Rogers, today kids we're going to learn a new word -- offend.

When you see or hear something you don't like, you can be offended. This also applies if your "feelings" are somehow offended.

And when you use this new word, you can demand with much righteous indignation that society change or remove that which offends you.

For example, last week I found myself "offended" when the Pope declared that immigrant "rights" were more important than national security.

And because I am offended, I demand the Catholic church elect a new Pope. And like the commercial on television, "I want it NOW!".

ESPN learned the new word when they yanked a sportscaster from football coverage because he had the misfortune to share the name of a certain Confederate General.

And in keeping with this "offensive" theme, those now named Washington, Jefferson, Lee, Jackson, et. al. might reconsider a new and more appropriate moniker for fear of offending someone.

My goodness, if you look hard enough you can surely find something offensive in society.

Just try. It's actually easy.