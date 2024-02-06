How did Missouri become a Republican stronghold?

"The No. 1 concern in things that people brought to me in my [district] that I barely re-won, was defunding the police," Spanberger said. "And I've heard from colleagues who have said 'Oh, it's the language of the streets. We should respect that.' We're in Congress. We are professionals. We are supposed to talk about things in the way where we mean what we're talking about. If we don't mean we should defund the police, we shouldn't say that."

The challenge, however, is many in the far-left wing of her party do mean it. And voters are not buying it.

Recently I spoke with Lloyd Smith, one of the sharpest political minds in Missouri who also served as chief of staff to Bill and Jo Ann Emerson.

Smith reminded me this year marks the 40th anniversary of Bill Emerson's first congressional win in 1980. Southeast Missouri at that time was much more blue than it is today. Emerson helped transform it.

"When Bill ran that first time in 1980, there was one Republican state representative and no Republican state senators in the entire district," Smith said.

Over time, Emerson led the effort to recruit Republican candidates in Southeast Missouri for the state house based on the issues most important in the district.

Republican political operatives would make the pitch, and when they needed "the hammer," as Smith put it, Bill Emerson would meet the prospective candidates for tea or coffee and convince them they could run and win. Over time, this model was replicated across the state.

Regardless of how 2020's presidential election ends following legal challenges, the Donald Trump era combined with the leftward shift of Democrats has galvanized previously underrepresented voters in the working class.

"I think the Biden-Harris ticket was so far to the left on energy and life and law and order that people gravitated back to Trump," Smith said. "Parson did a great job of trying to navigate COVID without shutting us down and killing our economy totally. And he took a lot of shots for that from his opponent. But ultimately, I think the way he conducted himself after Greitens resigning, he hit the ground running. He was all over the state. I think Parson has been more into the bootheel in that period of time than any governor I could remember. Talking about jobs, talking about economic development, talking about the importance of agriculture and a trained workforce. And all those things kind of molded him into someone that can handle COVID, because he'd been talking about [economic development], been talking about jobs."

Whether the Republican trend in Missouri continues is an unknown. Having good candidates plays an important role for the GOP. But if Democrats continue to move left, they will have a difficult time being competitive in a state that's moved solidly in the Republicans' favor.

Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.