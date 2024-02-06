How COVID-19 finally hit home for my family

After two years of caution, groceries being delivered, mask-wearing and vaccinations, COVID-19 finally caught up with me. I've been dreading this. Prior to vaccine availability, I was terrified of it, even. I have an autoimmune disease and am on immunosuppressant medication. I had cause for excessive concern. But as this last wave of the omicron variant began to calm down, so did I. Here in my city, we peaked at 35% positivity rate. As I headed out the door last week for a long weekend away, our positivity rate was just over 2%.

I let my guard down. Last fall, I was invited to give a TEDx talk in Youngstown, Ohio, and I said yes. I hoped for an in-person experience but understood COVID-19 would make the final call. While omicron emerged and then raged, I attended Zoom meetings with the TEDx team and worked with my coach through online practice sessions. I watched COVID-19 numbers drop and mask mandates disappear.

My son was able to go to school unmasked for the first time, having started kindergarten under a mask mandate. It was exciting to see my community — and the country — relax a little bit. When I loaded up the car for our trip, I was confident an in-person event was safe. I chose not to wear a mask. We visited restaurants, the science center and friends we hadn't seen since the pandemic began. I went all in for this event and had a wonderful weekend.

On Monday, my husband woke me and said he had a fever. His home test showed he was positive for COVID-19. I got up and grabbed another one of the home tests we kept on hand. Positive. I had a minor cough I'd written off as a cold courtesy of my 6-year-old, a frequent gift he bears.

That's the grand, unpredictable irony of COVID-19. My husband has a fever, congestion and miserable body aches while I, the one we've been worried about this whole time because of chronic illness, is fine.