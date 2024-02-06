How comment section trolls took over the GOP

Is the GOP becoming a dysfunctional chat room?

In economics, Gresham's law on currency markets holds that "bad money drives out good." That same principle also applies to the comment sections on online sites.

In comments sections -- including such mega-versions like Twitter -- the nastiest commenters post more, and more obnoxiously, than the decent ones until, eventually, the decent folk just decide not to hang out anymore. The only remedy for this is comment moderation, where grown-ups in charge try to thwart the trolls lest they lose their more valuable customers.

In Tim Miller's book, "Why We Did It," the former Republican operative has a chapter titled, "Centering the Comments Section." In it, he explains how, as the communications director of Jeb Bush's 2016 presidential campaign, he courted Breitbart News, then run by self-described "Leninist" Steve Bannon. The courtship didn't work out. But Miller describes how Bannon and other right-wing outlets embraced a strategy of pandering to the comment section warriors to boost traffic and "engagement."

"It was the commenters," Miller writes, "the hobbits who had taken charge. And they were the ones dragging us along, no matter how we assured ourselves that we were in control." And they dragged the right into Trump's arms.

Fast forward to today, and you can see how that process never stopped. Fox's decision to "respect the audience" amid the postelection tumult -- the loudest, most hard-core viewers, before and after the 2020 election -- led to huge public relations, legal and financial disasters.

According to texts revealed by the Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Chris Stirewalt -- then a political editor at Fox and now at The Dispatch -- warned that this was folly: "What I see us doing is losing the silent majority of viewers as we chase the nuts off a cliff." Stirewalt was later fired for his effrontery.

Now, Gresham's law has come to the GOP. Across the country, state parties are being slowly taken over by Trump-worshippers, conspiracy theory enthusiasts, et al., who think worrying about "electability" is the stuff of losers, cucks, RINOs and globalists.