How Cape is helping the homeless

The midtown and downtown areas of Cape Girardeau are a wonderful mix of residents and businesses, where we see a wide array of socioeconomic and demographic needs served and met.

We have preschools, elementary schools, and a college settled among family homes, home and clothing boutiques, tattoo parlors, antique shops, restaurants, grocery stores, churches, bars, offices, outreach organizations, and coffee shops, to name just a few of the various entities cohabitating closely together.

We also know that citizens experiencing homelessness live in this area.

Also within Cape's city limits, an outsized number of support agencies, not-for-profit organizations, churches and ministries, along with countless volunteers with giving hearts, strive daily to meet the needs of those in vulnerable and "less-fortunate" circumstances.

These organizations and individuals not only work to meet immediate needs of those hungry, impoverished, or unsheltered, but also strive to help individuals find the help they need to improve their own financial or physical needs.

Collaboration among many organizations involved in this work is now happening to offer inclement weather sheltering for those experiencing homelessness during the very worst weather events this coming winter.

The Salvation Army will host these events, and it will have stringent guidelines in place, including the need for a significant number of qualified volunteers.

These volunteers will be required to attend "Safe from Harm" training at the Salvation Army from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Preregistration is required to attend the training, and those interested can register by emailing lily.reiner@usc.salvationarmy.org or calling (573) 335-7000.