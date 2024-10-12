How about a presidential campaign about vision?

With the most recent entry of former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie into the presidential race, I count now 12 Republican candidates in the field.

Former President Donald Trump retains a strong lead in the polls, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a strong second.

But it is still very early in the game, and even the most casual observer of politics knows that the situation is fluid and what will be remains to be seen.

What is clear is that in the big picture of things, Americans are not at all happy with the situation in their country.

In most recent Gallup polling, only 18% say they are satisfied with the direction of the country.

This is not new.

Over the last 15 years, there was only one month in which more than 40% expressed satisfaction with how things are going.

Looking at the breakdown by party ID, Gallup shows, as of April, only 4% of Republicans satisfied with the country's direction, 16% of independents and 29% of Democrats.

This tells me there is a big opportunity for change to a Republican presidency.

But the question remains: Who and what it will take?

More importantly, will the presidential campaign be another exercise in bumper cars, where the one who makes noise the best wins? Or will we hear and choose a vision for the nation and its future?

Recently in a Wall Street Journal column, former Wisconsin Gov. and presidential candidate Scott Walker offered good advice.

Walker was an enormously successful governor and conservative reformer in Wisconsin.

This made him a star, and he entered the 2016 presidential race. But he failed.