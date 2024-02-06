How a Russian composer took over American Christmas

It takes some doing in this country to be more than about 25 miles from a production of "The Nutcracker" during the Christmas season.

The ballet has become as American as Friday Night Lights, and as much a holiday tradition as Frosty the Snowman or Charlie Brown.

It is a reliable revenue generator for ballet academies and companies, and the story and music show up everywhere -- in books, advertisements, and pop culture. Its popularity has even driven a minor industry in toy nutcrackers.

A ballet based on a novella by the 19th-century German Romantic author E.T.A. Hoffmann -- a specialist in the supernatural and bizarre -- and set to music by Russia's greatest composer wouldn't seem an obvious candidate to sweep all before it in the United States, but so it has proved.

Between the "1812 Overture" and "The Nutcracker," Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky has a big hand in celebrations of American holidays -- the overture captures and exemplifies the thunderous spirit of national celebration of July 4, and "The Nutcracker" the child-centric magic and joy of the American Christmas.

Like many cultural mainstays of the Christmas season, including popular songs, TV shows, and movies, "The Nutcracker" is a product of the mid-twentieth century.

As Jennifer Fisher notes in her book, "Nutcracker Nation," it was first performed in December 1892 in St. Petersburg to a mixed reception. One harsh review called it "a pantomime absurd in conception and execution, which could please only the most uncultured spectators." It was performed on and off in Russia for decades, but principal dancers weren't enamored with it, and it never gained a particular association with Christmas.

It came to our shores with a production in San Francisco in 1944, and, more significantly, the New York City Ballet in 1954. CBS broadcasts of the New York productions, and further exposure on other TV shows and in national magazines, spread the show's influence.