How a 5-year-old boy helped start a Christmas Day meal

There's something special about a warm meal at Christmas shared with friends and family. It's one of the things I cherish about the season as we celebrate the birthday of Jesus. Sitting at the table with family and remembering childhood traditions with loved ones. It's meaningful. It's also probably something too many of us take for granted.

Jennifer Icaza-Gast's not-for-profit Student Santas has been providing gifts to children for 13 years. It's a project she started as an instructor of speech communication at Southeast Missouri State. She would encourage her students -- I was one of those students -- to bring in new toys for kids who would otherwise have little to open on Christmas morning.

But the reality of the need tugged at her heart in a new way three years ago when she received a letter from a 5-year-old boy.

"His kindergarten teacher helped him write a letter and the only thing he asked for was a nice meal for Christmas," Icaza-Gast told me this week in between shopping and dropping off gifts to families. "So when I got that letter, that just did something completely different for me. It's one thing to want toys, but to actually have a request for food, that's just a whole other level."

She was determined to answer that request -- and help hundreds more in the process.

Last year the Christmas Day meal attracted about 450 people, she said. The Cape Girardeau Public Schools have worked with her by distributing tickets to families in need. But she said even those who don't have a ticket are welcome. She's not about to turn someone down seeking a warm meal.

This year the food will be provided by Isle Casino and The Southerner, Icaza-Gast said, and the meal will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Christmas Day at Jefferson Elementary School. There will be an appearance by Santa, activities for kids, music and every child will leave with a toy.

Icaza-Gast said she usually has about 100 volunteers, with most wanting to serve on the food line for part of the day. She knows it's not just about those who receive the meal. It's also about providing an opportunity for individuals and families who want to serve on the holiday. It's become a tradition.

"I'm never going to turn someone down in wanting to participate in something like this," she said.

In the final days leading up to Christmas, Icaza-Gast is understandably stretched thin with event details, buying gifts and making deliveries. But she's confident it will work out. "God always provides a way," she said.

The experience also has been one she's happy to have shared with her kids.

"You don't do things like this to be a Christian," she said. "You do things like this because you are a Christian and you want to be giving and you want to model good examples. It's everything Christmas."

This will be the first year for her daughter to join in the deliveries. But for her two sons, there was a moment several years ago that resonated.