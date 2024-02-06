House Republicans need to grow up

OK, my fellow Republicans, you got rid of Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Eight of you joined with every Democrat in the House of Representatives -- the only part of the federal government we control -- to vote McCarthy out, 216-210.

In the process you threw the House into chaos, killed any hope of passing important bills anytime soon and made yourselves the laughing stock of the political world.

OK, so you made history. Now what's your plan? And where is it?

What? You have no plan? You don't even know who you'll replace McCarthy with yet?

Many Republicans wonder why their party loses so many times to the Democrats, but not me.

Unlike us, Democrats know how to run a party. They hang together and vote as a solid bloc.

Even their wackiest left-wing representatives -- A.O.C. and the rest of her socialist Squad -- fall in line when it comes time to vote for or against legislation.

And no matter what a fellow Democrat does to make a fool of himself or break a law -- even pulling a fire alarm in the House to delay a vote -- they close ranks and defend their own.

Meanwhile, Republicans -- as they proved this week -- couldn't keep Matt Gaetz and his little gang from teaming up with every House Democrat to take down Speaker McCarthy.

Think how absurd this was.

We have an open border overrun by millions of illegal immigrants. We have crime and homelessness in the streets of our biggest cities. Inflation is raging, we're supporting Ukraine in a war against Russia and we're staring down a recession.

So what bright idea do House Republicans come up with? Let's get rid of the speaker -- our speaker.

And they did their coup with no replacement in mind. No plan in place. Now any legislation that was in the pipeline has been disrupted until McCarthy's successor is chosen.