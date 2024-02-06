House pushing legislation through committee hearings

Inclement weather once again proved to be an issue, forcing House committees to cancel on the first day of the week, but members of the House managed to make up some of the work in the following days. As the Missouri Senate faces gridlock, more than two dozen House committees met this week, holding public hearings for more than 50 bills and voting on more than two dozen more. Here is a breakdown on some of the bills heard in committee this week:

IP reform at the forefront of discussion in House Elections Committee

New legislation proposing changes to citizen-led initiative petitions in Missouri was presented to the House Committee on Elections and Elected Officials. The House committee heard three bills this past week, each seeking to modify the initiative petition and referendum process. The current system allows petitions to take effect with a simple majority vote, but the proposed changes would require voter approval in most legislative districts in addition to the statewide popular vote.

Two plans are under consideration, one requiring majorities in five of Missouri's eight congressional districts, and the other in 82 of 163 Missouri House districts. Critics argue these changes may disadvantage progressive ballot measures. The proposals also include bans on foreign interference and on petitions raising taxes on food or property. If approved by voters, the changes would take effect 30 days after approval.

HB 1749 proposes amending the Constitution with specific formatting standards and introduces requirements for U.S. citizenship or Missouri residency for petition circulators. The bill sets deadlines for challenges to ballot titles and establishes a residency requirement for paid signature gatherers, limiting participation to Missouri residents or those residing in the state for at least 30 days. Additionally, it includes a provision prohibiting payment to signature gatherers on a per-signature basis.

"This would ensure Missourians are in control of our Missouri constitution," the sponsor said. "Not out of state interests. Not out of state money."

HJR 72 and HJR 102 propose constitutional amendments restricting initiative petitions, prohibiting certain tax increases, foreign involvement, and setting specific voting requirements, by requiring any amendments to the state constitution to receive a majority of votes statewide and in a majority of the state's congressional districts. The bill sponsor for these two measures told committee members that passing these would give more voice to rural voters who did not approve of prior ballot measures.

Supporters argue for amending the state's initiative petition process due to the extensive changes in Missouri's constitution since 1945, highlighting that Missouri has one of the largest state constitutions, amended more than 60 times, while the U.S. Constitution has been amended 17 times since 1791. Missouri is one of 18 states allowing initiative petitions for constitutional changes, with one of the easier processes for amending the constitution.

Fixing tax ballot measures and eliminating the corporate income tax

This week, the House Special Committee on Tax Reform considered two pieces of legislation aiming to clarify tax ballot measures and eliminate Missouri's corporate income tax.