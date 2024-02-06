This week, the Missouri House third read and passed HB 2062, a piece of legislation seeking to prohibit counties, municipalities or political subdivisions from implementing eviction moratoriums unless explicitly allowed by state law. The legislation passed out of the chamber with a vote of 111-26. Supporters argued that eviction moratoriums infringe on property rights and disrupt contracts between landlords and tenants, emphasizing that eviction is governed by state law.

The legislation is the House's third attempt to address the issue since the pandemic began. It aims to prevent local governments from imposing eviction moratoriums, highlighting the goal of safeguarding property rights.

The bill sponsor clarified on the House floor that the intent of the bill is not to force renters out but rather to establish a uniform rule applicable to all in the state. The bill responds to local agencies, such as the circuit courts in Jackson County and St. Louis, temporarily halting evictions in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill sponsor expressed the need for a consistent rule to avoid creating an unsustainable situation for landlords and to prevent a fragmented approach with municipalities issuing their own moratoriums.

Critics of eviction moratoriums argue that the federal moratorium, while initially sensible during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in unnecessary financial hardships for landlords. St. Louis and St. Louis County had implemented local eviction moratoriums after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated the federal moratorium imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2021.

The bill also raised concerns about the potential impact of "free rent" on tenant behavior, suggesting it might have encouraged tenants to fall behind in monthly lease payments, leading to avoidable evictions. The bill sponsor contended that the federal moratorium, coupled with rental aid, contributed to economic turmoil for landlords. He emphasized the importance of the landlord-tenant relationship, stating, "We need tenants. We just need them to pay rent."

In summary, the Missouri House's approval of HB 2062 reflects an ongoing effort to establish a statewide approach to eviction moratoriums, balancing the protection of property rights and maintaining the stability of the landlord-tenant relationship. The bill now heads to the Missouri Senate for consideration.

Expanding ESAs

The House Special Committee on Education Reform this week deliberated on several bills related to Educational Scholarship Accounts (ESAs), each seeking to expand the program more accessible to students across the state a tax credit program that helps pay for students to attend private and religious schools. Each bill addresses distinct aspects of the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship program:

HB 2104 & HB 1738 would allow the program to gather $75 million in tax credits instead of the current $50 million cap and approve the appointment of an additional educational assistance organization once organizations can meet $25 million in tax credits annually.

HB 1615 seeks to expand the definition of a "qualified student" and expand the program statewide rather than limiting scholarships to students living in the state's most populated areas. "What my bill does is it takes the current statute, and it removes the geographic limitations that were approved in 2021 so that the program is open up to families and students statewide," the bill sponsor said.