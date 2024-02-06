Hotel America needs to end

My sister-in-law, a nurse on Cape Cod, wants to visit New York City and is struggling to find an affordable hotel.

If she were a Venezuelan migrant who had just arrived in the Big Apple on a bus from the southern border, she'd have a shot at a room at the four-star Row hotel, steps from Times Square. Or a room at a SpringHill Suites by Marriott, a Holiday Inn Express or a Comfort Inn. Free of charge.

Welcome to Hotel America! Newly arriving migrants are also getting three meals a day courtesy of room service, snacks at any time, and at some of the hotels, computer facilities and playrooms for the kids. All courtesy of local taxpayers.

New York, already a sanctuary city, is turning itself into a migration magnet by offering these over-the-top freebies.

Maine is another migration magnet. It's the poorest state in the Northeast and one of the poorest in the nation. Even so, it's the destination of choice for Haitian and African migrants. Maine rolls out the red carpet.

Some 400 migrant families are living in hotels and motels in Maine. To foot the bill, the Maine Housing Authority dipped into Emergency Rental Assistance funds provided by Congress to help people who couldn't pay their rent during the COVID lockdowns.

Some states reserved the funds for residents facing homelessness, but Maine allowed the money to house newcomers. Now that federal money has dried up, the state is asking taxpayers to fork over $182 million for the migrants' hotel and motel rooms.

All the while, Maine is facing the highest rate of homelessness in 15 years, with shelters near capacity and homeless locals desperate to survive winter in tents.

What's to blame for this Americans-last policy? The "immigration industrial complex" -- a web of politicians, immigration attorneys and nonprofits who operate on government grants to care for migrants.

Driven by ideology and the lure of public money, the "immigration industrial complex" pushes relentlessly for money for migrants. It gets too little pushback from veterans groups and other Americans who need help themselves, and from taxpayers forced to provide things for migrants that they can't afford themselves -- like hotel stays.