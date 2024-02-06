Hot for hot chocolate

I've never been a huge fan of hot chocolate. For some reason, I don't enjoy cauterizing the inside of my mouth after being duped by the deceptively-tepid whipped cream or marshmallow topping.

These days, I mainly have hot chocolate when my three teenage daughters, who I'm pretty sure started drinking coffee as toddlers, invite me and my credit card to join them in the drive-thru of one of our roughly 200 local coffee shops. Since I've never learned to relish the scalding bitterness of designer coffee, and I refuse to order anything with a name as silly as "Frappuccino," I typically order myself a hot chocolate to avoid feeling left out.

Unfortunately, in addition to costing about the same as several gallons of premium unleaded, the hot chocolate from these caffeine dispensaries usually tastes like the water out of an old tire -- if the tire was on fire.

And I won't even get into the abominations inflicted upon the American public by Swiss Miss. I'm not sure who this young lady is, but she should apologize to the fine people of Switzerland for representing them with those so-called marshmallows.

In spite of my checkered history with this classic winter beverage, I was willing to put all of that behind me on our recent family vacation to New York City. We happened to be in the Big Apple during a historically-frigid arctic blast that even made it too cold for native New Yorkers to curse at the tourists.