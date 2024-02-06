Hope will get us through

Walking the streets of lower Manhattan for the first time in a long time, I was talking with a friend a few days ago. Over the course of 20 blocks or so, I would occasionally play with my face mask, to get a little extra air. Not take it off, not to pull it down, but pull it outward. I suspect that when I did that, my nose could have become exposed. The point of this story is, a woman coming toward us, but still quite far, started screaming at me. At first, I had no idea what was going on. When I figured it out, I apologized. Profusely, even.

"You think this is a joke!" she wailed. She added that she'd recently had surgery. I shouldn't have played with my mask -- it's true that we live in a dangerous time, especially for vulnerable people, and everyone's on edge. On the other hand, that outburst that continued as she walked past us had to be about way more than my infraction. My friend and I had been talking at some point in our walk about the obvious deepening darkness in the city. "This is life without God," he observed after the screaming incident.

Obviously, neither of us have any idea what the woman believes, but this is what we're drowning in -- the consequences of widespread unbelief. I find myself wanting to apologize to people I don't even know who can't even conceal their miseries. If Christians weren't often so busy with internal conflicts and corruption, we'd be making God's love unmistakably clear.

There's a lot of dismissing of "thoughts and prayers" in our culture. And I certainly agree that a sentiment in a tweet or a news release doesn't do much for the world. It's close to meaningless if it isn't accompanied by some real pleading with God. I recently saw the HBO series "The Young Pope" with Jude Law as the pontiff, and there's an episode in which he declares "God, we have to talk!" He gets on his knees, expands his arms, and gives his prayer everything that is in him and then some. That's what some real prayer is about. God gets us there if we give Him time.