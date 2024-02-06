It should come as no surprise to us in rural Missouri, and around the state, that Hollywood elites continue to look down their noses at our values and beliefs. The same industry that is plagued by sex predators, violence, and an anti-Christian mentality wants to now scold its viewers for their pro-life beliefs. Hollywood in recent years has been focused on pushing a
liberal political agenda as a form of entertainment. Their actions have shown how much they are willing to grandstand and self-congratulate each other over targeting Conservatives and Christians.
Just recently, major studios like Disney have indicated that they will stop producing movies and television in pro-life states like Georgia because of their new pro-life laws. This is clearly a case of a hypocritical, corporatist agenda. Disney, for example, decries Georgia wanting to protect babies, but is more than happy to produce films in countries that completely prohibit abortion. They have filmed in countries like Jordan, where abortion is entirely illegal, and women can be imprisoned for getting one.
What they are clearly doing is pretending to care about this issue here in America in the expectation that they will churn out more headlines and profit because of it. Normally, I wouldn't give a spare moment of my time to think about the political stances that these Hollywood windbags take. However, when we have those in our own state working to give millions of dollars of tax credits and government subsidizes to the film industry for filming in Missouri, it's important that we bring to light their boycotts and threats. I've always been against tax credits for the film industry, that is true. It's corporate welfare. But with this latest stunt from Hollywood, it is even more vital that we refuse to play their games.
I strongly disagree with politicians who insist that we give east and west coast filmmakers taxpayer dollars, in the form of massive tax credits, to film in Missouri. I believe the people of Missouri should not have to subsidize politically-charged companies that are so opposed to our values. Hollywood thinks that brandishing their influence like a club will override the will and values of voters in pro-life states. I disagree. I'm not going to support any measure to give a handout to companies that use our values as a soapbox to stand upon and make threats about.
Hollywood has clearly cast its lot; they look down upon people who believe in the sanctity of life and people who believe in the God-given right to life. I am proud to be a pro-life legislator. I was also proud to oppose handouts to Hollywood elites. What will be the next agenda they decide to push? The next issue they decide to boycott a state about?
Hollywood has issued their demands: If a state values and protects the unborn, then they won't make movies there. I'm not afraid to say that the duty to protect unborn children trumps whatever investments Hollywood can make in our state. I stand in support of President Donald Trump and others working to support the sanctity of life. Our future as a state is impacted by how we treat and value our citizens, our children; not in how we please Hollywood.
Holly Rehder (R-Sikeston) represents the 148th District in the Missouri House of Representatives.
