It should come as no surprise to us in rural Missouri, and around the state, that Hollywood elites continue to look down their noses at our values and beliefs. The same industry that is plagued by sex predators, violence, and an anti-Christian mentality wants to now scold its viewers for their pro-life beliefs. Hollywood in recent years has been focused on pushing a

liberal political agenda as a form of entertainment. Their actions have shown how much they are willing to grandstand and self-congratulate each other over targeting Conservatives and Christians.

Just recently, major studios like Disney have indicated that they will stop producing movies and television in pro-life states like Georgia because of their new pro-life laws. This is clearly a case of a hypocritical, corporatist agenda. Disney, for example, decries Georgia wanting to protect babies, but is more than happy to produce films in countries that completely prohibit abortion. They have filmed in countries like Jordan, where abortion is entirely illegal, and women can be imprisoned for getting one.

What they are clearly doing is pretending to care about this issue here in America in the expectation that they will churn out more headlines and profit because of it. Normally, I wouldn't give a spare moment of my time to think about the political stances that these Hollywood windbags take. However, when we have those in our own state working to give millions of dollars of tax credits and government subsidizes to the film industry for filming in Missouri, it's important that we bring to light their boycotts and threats. I've always been against tax credits for the film industry, that is true. It's corporate welfare. But with this latest stunt from Hollywood, it is even more vital that we refuse to play their games.