Holiday hugs: Let kids say no

Understanding consent starts at home, and the holiday season is a good time to visit the fundamentals and practice personal boundaries. We tell kids, "Keep your hands to yourself." But we also need to teach kids that affection is not mandatory. They don't have to hug that relative they only see during the holidays. They can and should say no when they don't want to.

There's an old nursery rhyme that's perfect for talking to young kids about consent.

"Georgie Porgie, pudding and pie / Kissed the girls and made them cry / When the boys came out to play / Georgie Porgie ran away."

I ask my son questions about Georgie. We talk through what happened in this story. Why did the girls cry? Because George didn't ask for those kisses first. Why did Georgie run away? Because he was embarrassed or told to leave. I started this conversation with my son when he was 3 years old using the nursery rhyme to guide us.

Everyone has witnessed the relative who wants a hug or a kiss, but the young child shrinks away to avoid unwanted affection. We've also all seen the manipulative relative who pretends to cry when this happens. But affection is not something that should be given in the name of being polite or in order to spare someone's feelings of rejection.

Hugs and kisses are intimate and warm. It's OK for children to know that affection is special and that they get to decide who receives their hugs and kisses. And just because a child is adorable doesn't mean that child owes anyone anything.