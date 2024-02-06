History will grind out the truth

"History will figure that out on its own." That is what Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) recently replied to Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

In a heated congressional exchange, Fauci derided the idea the COVID-19 pandemic was due to the leak of a dangerous virus, engineered in the Chinese Wuhan virology lab — and in part funded by U.S. health agencies, on the prompt of Fauci himself.

Fauci offered arguments from authority by citing his own expertise, as well as that of "card-carrying" specialists.

But in truth, there is little evidence any animal species has been found infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus or a close relative that causes COVID-19 or a similar illness.

Many federal health experts increasingly believe the virus was manmade. A number argue it was likely a product of gain-of-function research that was funded in part by a U.S. government grant.

Others concede Fauci and Dr. Peter Daszak — who was involved in gain-of-function research, often in cooperation with the Chinese — were not candid about the full extent of their ties to the Wuhan lab. But despite Chinese resistance to releasing pertinent data, history eventually will sort the truth out — as it does with most controversies of the moment.

Five years ago, the New York Times, the Washington Post, most of the mainstream media, and the majority of the bipartisan Washington, D.C., political and government establishments insisted Donald Trump had colluded with Russia to rig the 2016 election.

In support of such conspiracy theories, they fixated on the so-called Steele dossier. It was a supposedly independent research effort detailing "proof" of Trump-Russian cooperation to rob Hillary Clinton of the election.

That supposed evidence was the unspoken ground swell for a 22-month, $40 million special counsel investigation of Trump conducted by former FBI head Robert Mueller.

For over 650 days, the country was consumed with "Russian collusion." Cable news outlets, public television and radio pundits, along with high-ranking Democratic politicians, almost daily announced the impending end of the colluding Trump administration.

They peddled rumors of Trump's supposed obscene activity in Moscow. They spun tales of mysterious meetings between Trump's family and Russian operatives, and of Trump surrogates' supposed trips to meet with Russian colluding officials.

Christopher Steele, the architect of the "dossier," had not been to Russia in decades. He was a rank partisan in the pay of the Clinton campaign — and for a time the FBI itself.