History repeats itself — unfortunately

Forty years ago, we had a soaring inflation rate, obscene gas prices and interest rates in the teens.

Today, thanks to their incredible incompetence, bad policies and serial stupidity, the Democrats in Washington are bringing back all those problems.

It's getting so bad, I'm actually beginning to think Jimmy Carter was not such a bad president after all.

People younger than 40 have no idea how bad things were in the late 1970s under Carter.

They've grown up knowing only 3% interest rates, dirt cheap gasoline and 2% inflation.

They don't know how miserable things were under Carter or how miserable they can get again under Joe Biden.

My friend who owns a local tire store in Los Angeles doesn't need a history book to remember how awful America was in the early 1980s because he lived through it.

When I got an oil change at his place last week, he was railing about how today's official inflation rate of 8.5% doesn't come close to the real figure.

"Where is the thing I'm buying that's only gone up eight and a half?" he asked.

"The tires I'm buying aren't only up eight and a half percent. The gas and food I'm buying are not only up eight and half."

He's right, and you don't have to be Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia to know it.

Early last week, when the new monthly inflation figures came out, Manchin, arguably the last sensible Democrat with an elected job in Washington, rattled off some of the real numbers.

Year over year, gasoline is up 48%. Beef is up 16%, chicken and milk up 13% and coffee and eggs up 11%.

Used car prices are up nearly 40% — and the wait to get a new one feels almost as long as it was in 1981 Moscow.