History of the Cape Girardeau Business Park

Many questions are being asked regarding the recent sale of the city-owned Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park to a development group, Touchdown Development Group LLC. I want to organize the timeline of all city dealings with this property here. All council approvals cited below are a matter of public record and can be found in the council agenda information on the city website or directly at capegirardeau.novusagenda.com/agendapublic/meetingsresponsive.aspx.

At the Jan. 7, 2013, regular council meeting, the city council approved the purchase of real estate from the Southeast Missouri University Foundation to create the Business Park (Bill 13-09).

The total sale price was $6 million for 247.43 acres.

This money was paid in a down payment of $480,000 from the Greater Cape Girardeau Benevolent Association and then was to be paid out in 12 annual payments of $460,000 coming from the city's Casino Fund. The Dec. 13, 2012, edition of the Southeast Missourian reported the details of this sale.

The stated purpose of the purchase was to make the city competitive in business development. In the past 10 years, the city has only sold 44 acres of this parcel for a total revenue of around $1.2 million. This revenue has been held in the Casino Fund to develop the Business Park infrastructure.

At the April 18, 2016, regular city council meeting, the city council approved a memorandum of agreement with SEMO for two projects: 1) the construction and installation of a sculpture to be placed at the Fountain Street roundabout (total cost of $64,000) and 2) turf improvements to Capaha Field (total cost of $1.84 million). These projects were to be a 50/50 cost share between the city and SEMO to be paid by the end of fiscal year 2027. The city's share was to be paid from the Casino Fund by extending the promissory note the city had on the SEMO Foundation land purchase from Jan. 7, 2013. In essence, the city's annual payment schedule of $480,000 for that land purchase was extended two years. The Aug. 25, 2016, edition of the Southeast Missourian reported the details of this agreement.

As very little development had taken place over the past 10 years at the Business Park, the city council and staff conducted a comprehensive study this past year to determine the feasibility of attracting new businesses to the Park. This study showed that the lack of infrastructure development there (groundwork, utilities and roads) was a significant deterrent to attracting new business. Also, given the flood plain and rock foundation covering much of the land in the park, it was determined that there were only 65 to 70 acres remaining that are truly viable for significant business facilities. The study concluded that costs to develop the necessary infrastructure for this viable acreage would be at least $6.5 million -- far more than the $1.2 million that has been set aside for that purpose.

The city also applied for a grant with the U.S. Economic Development Administration, hoping to obtain money to help with the infrastructure development, but that application was rejected. These infrastructure issues of the Business Park were reported in the Jan. 5, 2022 and June 25, 2022 editions of the Southeast Missourian.