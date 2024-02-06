History matters only if we remember -- and learn

Happy Groundhog Day.

Perhaps you didn't know it, but Groundhog Day originated as a special day for dissecting the biggest sporting event in our great nation: the Super Bowl.

And perhaps you didn't know that I am something of an expert on the Super Bowl.

For example, I have closely followed the two competing teams in this year's Super Bowl, and as far as I'm concerned it looks like a mashup straight out of the Revolutionary War, with New England facing off with that other team, the one from Philadelphia, which is where the United States of America originated.

(Note to readers: the entire content of this entire column is based on the entire personal knowledge and experiences of the author, which may explain a few things. But quite frankly I wouldn't spend too much time analyzing. After all, it's professional football, not rocket science.)

I can -- and honestly, too -- claim to have personally witnessed one of the early labor pains of professional football that led to the birth of the Super Bowl. As I have told you before, here's what happened:

I was a brand-new reporter for the Kansas City Star in the mid-1960s. My assignment was to cover news in what is still known as the Northland -- the fast-growing suburbs of Kansas City north of the Missouri River, including the city of North Kansas City, the part of Kansas City known as Kansas City North, Gladstone, Liberty, Kearney, Park Hills, Platte City -- well, you get the picture.

There was a lot of hope -- and money -- being wagered for the future of Kansas City, including the announcement that a new international airport would be built near Platte City, somewhat midway between Kansas City and St. Joseph. That was a big, big story.

At the same time, a huge amusement park called Worlds of Fun was being constructed in the Northland, by some guy named Lamar Hunt whose daddy has more money than anyone could count. Oil money. Texas oil money.

No one knew much about Lamar Hunt in those days. You could bump into him on the street and never know it.

One day I was covering a meeting of the North Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, which met at the Gold Buffet, one of the first all-you-can-eat success stories. The meeting was well underway when a slightly balding young man came in and sat next to me because it was the only empty seat left in the room.

The man leaned over to me and whispered, "Do you think they would mind if I talked about some things?" he asked.

I informed the man he was talking to the person least in charge of anything that happened during the meeting.