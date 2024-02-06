Historic significance of Georgia Senate contests

There is no word more overused in political life than "historic."

But considering the runoff races for the two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia, "historic" is the right word.

There is little of what we once thought of as middle ground remaining in the nation. Today, we've got the left, the right and not much in the center.

With the far left now controlling the White House and the House of Representatives, only a Republican-controlled Senate stands in the way of what these two far-left centers of power want to do and will be able to do.

If Republicans do not win at least one of the two Georgia Senate races -- leaving them a 51-seat Senate majority -- stand by for the most sweeping left-wing rewrite of our national script ever.

Think about the Equality Act, which President-elect Joe Biden has set as a legislative priority for his first 100 days.

The Equality Act pretends to protect rights of LGBTQ individuals. But, like all left-wing rhetoric about protecting rights, it is really about using political power to force a given agenda on all of us, in violation of the rights of those with competing values.

The law would open the door to eradicating any biological basis to defining gender and leave it to individuals to decide for themselves what sex they happen to be -- at any given moment.

These self-defined she-men, he-women and all combinations thereof would become a legally protected class, meaning it would be against the law for any facilities in public spaces to give credence to men and women as unique, distinct, biologically determined entities.

I am speaking about mandated same-sex bathrooms and locker rooms in all public spaces, including public schools.

Biden has committed to appointing LGBTQ individuals to an array of federal government positions.