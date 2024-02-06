His suicide, her responsibility?

NOTE: I put fingers to keyboard prior to the verdict in this case. The verdict has now been rendered. Read on for my pre-verdict thoughts, and read my "Followup" for my thoughts after the verdict.

I am not a lawyer. I write this, therefore, not from the perspective of one deeply entrenched in the law, but as one immersed in common sense.

By now, I imagine you've heard about the young woman who, as a teenager, allegedly encouraged her boyfriend to commit suicide, which he did, and she now faces the possibility of going to prison.

Michelle Carter was 17 at the time. Now, at 20, she is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of responding to Conrad Roy III's text message threats to kill himself by egging him on. She reportedly went so far as to tell him to "get back in" his truck when he was going to relent from his plan to end it all with carbon monoxide.

This is a tragedy. Whenever someone reaches a place where dying is preferable to living, it is heartbreaking. It always makes me wonder, "Was there no sliver of hope to get this person past whatever agony he was facing?" To reach the place where absolutely no light could be detected is unfathomable and should make each of us want to reach out and love on those around us -- to lay aside the selfishness, cluelessness and busyness that often render us oblivious to the pain others endure. The age of this young man makes it even more painful. Eighteen-year-olds should be teeming with life and dreams. This young man should have been full of expectations for his future. Instead, he apparently found life unbearable, and not just at this moment, either, because he had attempted suicide before.

Having stated the obvious -- the tragedy of it all -- let me move on. Roy's demise rests on him. He made the decision to end his life. Carter, really just a child at the time, reportedly spurred him on, which is something most of us cannot fathom. Who encourages someone to commit suicide? But the choice was still his. The charges against her speak to where society has come: no personal responsibility for what we do. It's the "She made me do it" syndrome.

"I'm running in the hall, teacher, because Johnny's chasing me."