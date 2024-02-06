Higher gas prices ahead

If you think gas prices are high now, just wait. They're going to get much higher, thanks to President Joe Biden's "irreversible" plan to eliminate fossil fuels. Truth is, your pain at the pump is being planned and executed by the White House.

Over the weekend, buyers paid $5 a gallon to fill the tank -- or roughly $100.

Gas prices have doubled since Biden took office. J.P. Morgan analysts predict $6 a gallon by August. And experts warn this crisis will continue even after Biden's term ends because he's dismantling fossil fuel production.

When Biden was running for president, he promised to shut down oil producers: "No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period." He pledged to put the country on "an irreversible" path toward "doing away with" fossil fuels."

On Day One as president, Biden shut down the Keystone Pipeline, sending a message of no new pipelines anywhere, period.

In the months that followed, he stopped all sales of leases to drill on federal lands or offshore meaning zero new leases allowing oil to be brought out of the ground.

And in September, House Democrats introduced legislation to stop banks from lending money or investing capital for new or expanded fossil fuel production. That legislation hasn't passed, but it sent a clear message. The oil industry is being shut down.

Now, as outrage over gas prices push Biden's poll numbers down, Biden is trying to shift the blame. He told Jimmy Kimmel last week that oil producers refuse to expand operations: "Why aren't they drilling? Because they make more money not producing more oil." He accused oil companies of deliberately "making things worse for American families."

Sorry, Mr. President, that doesn't pass the laugh test, even on late night TV. It's sheer demagoguery.