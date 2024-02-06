Here's to new life in the new year

The current president of Planned Parenthood is unafraid to use the word "abortion." In a Christmas-season interview with The Washington Post, Alexis McGill Johnson scolded those who would downplay the importance of abortion in her organization's work. She says it is "stigmatizing" to do so.

For those who oppose abortion, this is a cause for gratitude. For decades, abortion has been subject to euphemisms from its advocates. "Choice," "freedom," "health," are all used to avoid saying the actual word "abortion." Which makes sense: Polls consistently suggest Americans don't like abortion. And why should we? We know in our hearts that severing a child from its mother isn't natural, isn't ideal, isn't good. But life is difficult. People want to know that women in need have options.

As it happens, Johnson's short-tenured predecessor tried to minimize the importance of abortion to Planned Parenthood. But honesty is best. It's the only way to make progress. "I think abortion is health care," Johnson says.

At the same time the interview with Johnson was published, activists were celebrating abortion in the streets of Buenos Aires, as abortion became legal in Argentina. A Reuters story quoted someone from Human Rights Watch encouraging the prospect of an abortion-legalization domino effect throughout South America.

It's not in fashion for those innocent, most vulnerable humans in the womb to have rights. Headlines about the Argentinian senate vote had abortion proponents pitted against the Catholic Church -- which included the former cardinal archbishop of Buenos Aires, the current Pope Francis. It's not unusual for people who support abortion to embrace the pope's views on other issues, like climate change. But he talks about the environment in the context of a broader plight -- that we are a throwaway society. Shouting about abortion being health care and freedom helps this to be conveniently ignored. But taking a look at how there's a consistency to caring for both the human person and the rest of creation would get us somewhere better.