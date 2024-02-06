Help kids navigate the online gaming world

When I was a kid, video games had two options: play with a friend on a console or try to beat the computer. The rise of the internet and smartphones has added a third option: play online with friends and strangers. It's great that gaming has become super accessible. Games are on our phones and on our computers as well as our TV consoles.

My 7-year-old son has fallen in love with "Minecraft" and "Super Mario Bros.," though I won't let him play in multiplayer modes just yet. There's a lot to navigate in those spaces. Gaming gets a bad rap from many as worthless or toxic, but parents can't apply these assumptions equally across the board. I mean, "Minecraft: Education Edition" is a thing.

But there are toxic spaces, and before my son stumbles into those spaces he needs to mature and we need to have more conversations about safe gaming. In some ways, online gaming is an extension of social media with chat functions both audible in a headset or readable in messages. Players can "friend" other players within games and choose to play with them again. But a random player can also jump online and join games spontaneously; this scenario is ripe for harassment. Players can block people too, which helps.

Parents must stay engaged in understanding what games their child is playing. I have it set up so my son can't download a new game on his iPad without my thumbprint. We have a conversation about every new game first.