Hearings underway and seeing laws implemented

The second week of the legislative session has brought some really good discussion on the Senate floor and the start of committee hearings, meaning legislation is now moving forward.

On Thursday, one of the discussions that took place was regarding an issue that I have seen increasingly come up over the last few years, concerning boards, commissions and other bureaucratic entities finding ways around implementing legislation that is passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor.

The specific instance that was brought to my attention most recently and discussed on the floor Thursday was about a bill we have been working on for many years and finally passed last year, that increased the radius in which nurse practitioners could travel under collaborative agreements with a doctor. This bill created significant increases in health care access, particularly in rural areas. Now we are hearing that the Board of Healing Arts, that oversees the implementation of this law, has chosen not to see it through and found a way around the law. This is a shame as lawmakers put in significant time on this bill, it was signed into law and regardless of all that work, there are people who may not receive quality health care because of a bureaucratic loophole.