Hearings underway and seeing laws implemented

The second week of the legislative session has brought some really good discussion on the Senate floor and the start of committee hearings, meaning legislation is now moving forward.
On Thursday, one of the discussions that took place was regarding an issue that I have seen increasingly come up over the last few years, concerning boards, commissions and other bureaucratic entities finding ways around implementing legislation that is passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor.
The specific instance that was brought to my attention most recently and discussed on the floor Thursday was about a bill we have been working on for many years and finally passed last year, that increased the radius in which nurse practitioners could travel under collaborative agreements with a doctor. This bill created significant increases in health care access, particularly in rural areas. Now we are hearing that the Board of Healing Arts, that oversees the implementation of this law, has chosen not to see it through and found a way around the law. This is a shame as lawmakers put in significant time on this bill, it was signed into law and regardless of all that work, there are people who may not receive quality health care because of a bureaucratic loophole.
Instances like this are not only frustrating for us, the lawmakers who passed the bill, but it is confusing and detrimental to Missourians who may have benefited from the laws that are passed. Those charged with overseeing the laws that are passed should not be taking it upon themselves to change or ignore those laws. As a member of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, I assure you we will be working to investigate and address this issue.
Other activity this week included the beginning of committee hearings, where bills will be explained by their sponsors and opened to public comment by supporters, opponents and experts in the subject matter. Several bills were referred to the many committees this week, including my Senate Bill 766, which would hold private schools to the same standard as public schools in terms of sharing allegations of sexual misconduct against a former employee with that employee's potential future employers. That bill will be heard by the Education and Workforce Development Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 17. I will share more details about that bill and its hearing in next week's column.
You can see the full list of upcoming hearings and bills to be discussed at www.senate.mo.gov. I encourage you to get involved if you see an issue that you are passionate about or that you are an expert in. If you have any questions about that process or how to be a witness in a committee hearing, please don't hesitate to reach out to my office.
Holly Thompson Rehder (R-Scott City) represents District 27 in the Missouri General Assembly.
