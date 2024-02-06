Hearing the truth about sex trafficking

Don't thank Hollywood for "Sound of Freedom."

The movie, about a former Homeland Security agent who goes to Colombia and rescues more than 50 kids from child sex traffickers, is an action-thriller -- a drama.

But it is based closely on the true story of Tim Ballard and his personal fight against one of the planet's most evil and profitable criminal activities -- human sex trafficking.

"Sound of Freedom" was actually finished in 2018. But because it couldn't get Netflix or a major studio in Hollywood to distribute it, it was independently financed by a Utah-based studio that specializes in religious projects.

Since it was released nationwide on July 4, it has pulled in more than $50 million and become the surprise hit of the summer.

Variety's critic called it "a compelling movie that shines an authentic light on one of the crucial criminal horrors of our time, one that Hollywood has mostly shied away from."

But predictably, left-wing places like Rolling Stone, the Guardian and Slate have ripped "Sound of Freedom" for political reasons.

Instead of addressing the movie's serious issue, they've discredited and smeared its deeply religious star, Jim Caviezel, who in 2004 played Jesus in "The Passion of Christ."

They've charged Caviezel with parroting and/or agreeing with the conspiratorial ideas of QAnon, the right-wing fringe group that believes there's a global cabal of elites in politics and business who traffic in children so they can sexually molest them.

In case you think trafficking humans for sex or forced labor is not a real-world problem, here's what the United Nations' website says:

"Human Trafficking is the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of people through force, fraud or deception, with the aim of exploiting them for profit.

"Men, women and children of all ages and from all backgrounds can become victims of this crime, which occurs in every region of the world ....