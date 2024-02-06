Hawley's proposal would help businesses rehire workers

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley says we can either continue funding unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars a month or we can take a different approach, one that protects workers and provides employers with the talent they need as America's economy begins to reopen.

In a phone interview with me Friday morning, Hawley (R-Mo.) pitched his proposal that would fund 80% of an employer's payroll based on the median wage. This would be done through a refundable payroll tax rebate.

"I think the most important thing we can do is get this economy reopened as soon as possible and get people their jobs back," said Hawley, who was appointed to President Donald Trump's task force on reopening the economy. "Congress needs to act immediately to rehire every worker who has been laid off due to the coronavirus emergency and to support every American job, to protect every American job for the duration of the emergency."

Hawley pointed to the 22 million people unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that if people do not have their jobs back "we're not going to have an economy to reopen."

According to the senator's three-page plan, businesses that rehire employees in April or May -- employees who were laid off in March in April -- would receive "bonus credit amounts per rehired employee to assist them with cash flow."

Additionally, the plan calls for "a substantial investment tax credit" once the economy reopens for employers who retain their payroll.

"What I would say is let's cover 80% of every employer's payroll, up to the median wage," Hawley said. "Let's protect every single job, and let's incentivize businesses to rehire the people who they've laid off."

The senator said he spoke with multiple businesspeople Friday who told him about the "agonizing decisions" they're dealing with in laying off workers.

Additionally, Hawley said it's vital that Congress act now to renew the forgivable Small Business Administration loans which were exhausted as of this week.