Hawley is right to oppose Johnson Amendment

The Kansas City Star said Attorney General Josh Hawley was shilling for votes when he was recorded at a Family Research Council event saying the Johnson Amendment is "absolutely unconstitutional." The St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote, "The Johnson Amendment has endured for more than six decades ... to keep the tax man's hand out of the church's coffers, in exchange for keeping religion out of our politics -- both of which are constitutionally valid and laudable goals."

Both editorials missed the point.

Government telling pastors what they can or cannot say from the pulpit is not constitutionally valid or laudable. It's a breach of free speech.

The Johnson amendment was added in 1954 by then-Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson to a congressional rewrite of the tax code.

Jim Galloway shared the amendment's interesting, if not curious start in his May 2017 blog for the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Johnson was worried, Galloway wrote, that Facts Forum, a tax-exempt anti-communist organization, would campaign against him, and thus he pushed for the amendment.

Though named for the Democrat Johnson, Republicans were complicit in the amendment, and the idea of muzzling pastors was not considered.

In today's environment, however, it's churches and pastors who are disproportionately affected. This is not a conservative or liberal issue. It's about protecting free speech.

A Pew Research Center study from 2016 noted only 14 percent of recent churchgoers said they heard members of the clergy talk in support or against a presidential candidate in the months before the survey. Among this group, it was not exclusively in support or against one party or candidate.

Regardless of whether a member of the clergy is conservative or liberal, they have a First Amendment right. Free speech and freedom of religion both fall under the First Amendment. They are not mutually exclusive.

The reality is that very few churches have had their nonprofit status challenged through the Johnson Amendment. However, pastors should not be fearful of the tax man when it comes to expressing their beliefs.