Hawley embarasses Missourians; Blunt redeems them

But that's not the whole story, because we do have another senator. Missourians can be proud of Roy Blunt's behavior during the certification process. As chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, Sen. Blunt calmly oversaw the counting of the electoral votes. He opposed Hawley's fringe movement because he knows our democracy depends on respecting the results of elections. He understands in a democracy, no political party can expect to win every time, but there is always another chance in four years. Most importantly, he understands something Hawley clearly does not: that democracy cannot be taken for granted, and certainly should not be undermined for the purpose of scoring cheap political points. If Hawley represents Missourians' worst impulses, Blunt represents our better ones. Hawley represents lawless opportunism; Blunt represents principled conservatism.

Sen. Hawley has dug in his heels amid calls to resign. The Missouri Republican Party should remove him and replace him in a special election if it can, especially since Hawley is now such a pariah in the Senate he's unlikely to get anything done for Missourians. However, if the Party cannot or will not do that, it is up to the voters. Remember Jan. 6 in Hawley's next primary, my fellow Missourians. Replace him with a principled Republican who won't embarrass us on the national stage. Prove that Hawley is not who we are anymore.

Caitlyn Bess is from Jackson. She is currently a Masters of International Affairs candidate at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.