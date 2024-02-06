Haunted by the kids of Christmas past

Since two of my daughters are now in college and one is in high school, Christmas just "hits different" as those crazy kids (and my not-so-secret, sort-of-but-not-really guilty pleasure, Taylor Swift) say these days.

When I was up in the attic just after Thanksgiving, foraging for decorations and wondering how the ceiling hadn't caved in yet from all of the future garage sale inventory stored up there, I accidentally opened a Rubbermaid tub full of Christmas-themed "Little People" toys we bought for the girls (and me) when they were toddlers. At that moment, a tsunami of nostalgia swept over me, and I basically played out the scene from "Christmas Vacation" where Clark Griswold sits trapped in the attic and gets all weepy while watching some old home movies he finds. (If only I had a teal turban, a fur stole and some pink gloves.)

Mixed with that nostalgia was the bittersweet (but mostly bitter) realization that Christmas is never going to be like it was when the girls were little and I transformed into a more enthusiastic version of Buddy the Elf on about November 1 every year.

For example, we've been shocked at how few gifts the girls have asked for in the past couple of Christmases. I mean, I still have to resist sending my own parents my Christmas list in triplicate.

Last year, the girls asked for a trip to New York City where we got stranded by the airlines during a Christmas polar blast and froze our big apples off. This year, instead of traditional gifts, the girls mainly have asked for money. It's like they've all turned into Sally from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" when she asks Santa for "tens and twenties". I, on the other hand, am going to feel like Don Vito Corleone on Christmas morning, standing by the tree in my Christmas PJs handing over rolled-up wads of cash.