Has the Democratic Party been led astray by progressives?

According to a recent poll conducted by the Democratic firm, Blueprint, only 5% of Americans say that Joe Biden is "far more conservative than me." Ask yourself, what percentage of Democratic activists, liberal TV hosts, White House staffers, liberal think tankers and donors believe that Biden is "far more conservative" or even "somewhat more" conservative than they are? I'd be shocked if the number wasn't closer to 90%.

In other words, the elites who push the agenda of the Democratic Party actually believe that Biden is a fairly conservative, old-school centrist Democrat, while even most Democratic voters do not.

But don't go by just one poll. In their new book "Where Have All the Democrats Gone," the liberal intellectuals Ruy Teixeira and John Judis argue that the Democratic Party has been led astray by what they call a "shadow party" of very progressive activists that can't see through the bubble they live in.

The book is partly a corrective to their hugely influential — and misunderstood — 2002 book "The Emerging Democratic Majority," in which they argued that demographic changes would give Democrats the building blocks for an enduring majority to replace the old dissipating FDR coalition. That book seemed prophetic in 2006 and 2008, when Democrats had massive success marshaling the "coalition of the ascendant." Their prediction has not fared well since.

In 2010, Obama's coalition evaporated. Democrats lost 63 House seats. Obama won reelection in 2012, but his coalition shrank from 2008 and the GOP held onto the House. In 2014, the Democrats lost nine Senate seats and 13 in the House. And in 2016? Well.

The key to these losses, Teixeira and Judis explain, was the steady exodus of the white working class. By believing in an iron version of "demography is destiny" — something Teixeira and Judis never argued — the shadow party felt liberated from the necessities of conventional politics, opting to prioritize issues mainstream voters either don't care very much about or disdain.

It's a very human response. If you think you're going to win no matter what, why not indulge yourself?