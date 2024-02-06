Harrison Butker is right about men and women

To judge by the internet reaction, Kansas City Chiefs place-kicker Harrison Butker is guilty of a dreaded double-doink — a missed field-goal attempt that embarrassingly hits both uprights — with his commencement address the other day.

The NFL has distanced itself from Butker’s unadorned socially conservative speech at Benedictine College, a Catholic school in Kansas. He’s accused, meanwhile, of potentially driving women away from the NFL and, even worse, perhaps offending Taylor Swift by quoting one of her lyrics.

The first thing to say about this is that Butker is a traditionalist Catholic who gave a speech to traditionalist Catholic students graduating from a traditionalist Catholic school. Should we be surprised he sounded like a traditionalist Catholic?

He wasn’t going to endorse abortion, or pride month, or transgenderism. And if you’re not a Catholic (I’m not), his views on priests and the power of the Latin Mass are going to leave you cold, for a simple reason — they aren’t for us.

Complaining about the intensely Catholic subject matter of his address is a little like listening to the keynote at a philately convention and being shocked that it’s all about stamp collecting.

Of course, the substance of Butker’s talk was much more serious, and he had important, indisputably correct things to say about men and women.

His line that has drawn the most fire was directed at the graduating women: "Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."