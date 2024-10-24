Harris v. Buttigieg would be the GOP's dream primary

The GOP has had plenty of reason for good cheer in recent months.

Nothing can compare, though, with the glad tidings of a potential showdown between Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to be Biden's successor in 2024 should he decide not to run for reelection.

Surely, there would be other serious candidates in that circumstance, but there is no doubt that Harris and Buttigieg would be high on the list of potential contenders, as various journalistic outfits have noted over the past week.

As it happens, they exemplify the contemporary Democratic Party's electoral deficiencies, while bringing their own flagrant personal political weaknesses to the equation.

If this is really the choice Democrats would face should Biden decline to run, they better hope he defies age, bounces back to robust political health, and is prepared to serve again well into his 80s.

Harris flamed out in the 2020 Democratic nomination well before the Iowa caucuses, unable to settle on a message or political identity. Her staff was obsessed with the progressive hothouse of Twitter, which is a powerful device for creating a false sense of what real voters, even Democratic primary voters, care about.

As vice president, she's basically picked up where her desultory campaign left off. In the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll, Harris had a dismal 28% approval rating. It's difficult to rate that low without getting indicted or suffering some other embarrassing scandal.

Her allies, of course, complain that she's being treated unfairly because she's a woman of color. This fixation on race and gender plays much better with the left-wing activist class than with the public. The simpler explanation for Harris' woes is that she's a below-average politician serving under an unpopular president.