Hard times for hard reflection

"What are you afraid of?" Pope Francis asked this question during his March 27 prayer service, just two Fridays before the strangest Good Friday of most contemporary Western Christians' lives.

At a time of such uncertainty, it was a reminder to trust in more than we can clearly see, more than is of this world.

There's an old Bill Buckley column about Good Friday that I often read around this time of year. In it, the founder of National Review magazine shares his annual conundrum of whether to close the office on that sacred day. This is what he struggled with: If he strongly suspected or even knew that some of his Christian employees were going to use the day to do the 1964 equivalent of watching Netflix, would he be in the wrong? If he at least had given them the opportunity to approach the day as any other workday, would they at least be in good conscience performing a duty and service? Suffice to say: Good Friday was of the utmost importance to Bill, and I have no reason to believe that if he were still alive, this wouldn't be the case as much now as it ever was. However strange it may be this year.

I am far from alone in aching for a Buckley column addressing all that is happening now. What would Bill in the prime of his experience and wisdom, say about our current state of affairs? I'd like a Buckley column that could clear away some of the earthly brush and see everything from the vantage point of heaven. Of course, I am quite confident we couldn't handle that perspective. It would require that we face our own complicity in some of the sorrow inflicted by our own cruelty, indifference, impatience and simple thoughtlessness -- never mind actual malice, of which even a short tour of the social media landscape gives you more than enough examples.