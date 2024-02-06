Happiness is a home to tinker with

Why so many houses? Therein lies the problem with our desire to tinker: We keep moving. No, we’re not flipping houses for profit. Life just happens, and we don’t just move down the street. We up and move to places that require a moving company and relocation package from a new employer. We’ve sold more than one home midremodeling because, truthfully, we’re never finished tinkering.

Our most recent move was to a small two-bedroom, one-bath shoebox with no basement. It’s next to the park on a dead-end street. Location! Location! Location! My front yard garden is to die for, and we’ve fixed our sights on the large backyard where there will soon be a large his-and-hers shed. We’ll start with eradicating the invasive bamboo the previous owners thought was a good idea for their privacy. Our shed will be complete with crafting and writing space for me on one side and a workshop that permits cigar smoking on the other for my husband. After that, we’ll add on to the main house. This time, I swear we’re here to stay.

I blame our parents for our lifestyle hellbent on tinkering. My husband and I both grew up with handy dads. My husband helped his father build the house they lived in when he was a teen. My dad bought a five-room farmhouse and then added five rooms and two decks onto it. He tied a nail apron around my waist when I was 8 years old and showed me how to use a drill to sink screws into drywall. I also helped scrape off old wallpaper, snake ductwork into crawl spaces too small for my father to fit and smooth drywall mud over the screws I’d set, all before I was 10 years old.

I wouldn’t know what to do with a made-to-order house that didn’t need any work. Every home has a certain character just like every human, and our goal is to help its unique beauty shine through.