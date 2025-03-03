Hanson: Who caused the counter-revolution?

At some point, some president was going to have to stop the unsustainable spending and borrowing.

To have any country left, some president would eventually have had to restore a nonexistent border and stop the influx of 3 million illegal aliens a year.

Some commander-in-chief finally would have to try to stop the theater wars abroad.

But any president who dared to do any of that would be damned for curbing the madness that his predecessors fueled.

And so none did — until now.

Not since Franklin Roosevelt's rapid and mass implementation of the New Deal administrative state have Americans seen such radical changes so quickly as now in Trump's first month of governance.

Americans are watching a long-awaited counter-revolution to bring the country out of its madness by restoring the common sense of the recent past.

It is easy to run up massive debts and hard to pay them back. Politicians profit by handing out grants and hiring thousands with someone else's money or creating new programs by growing the debt.

Yet it is unpopular and considered "mean" to spend only what you have and to create a lean, competent workforce.

The foundational date of America is 1776, not 1619.

Biological men should not manipulate their greater size and strength to undermine the hard-won accomplishments of women athletes.

Affordable fossil fuels, when used wisely, are still essential to modern prosperity.

American education must remain empirical and inductive, not regress into indoctrination and deduction. If college campuses no longer abide by the Bill of Rights, then perhaps they should pay taxes on income from their endowments and guarantee their own student loans.

If American citizens are arrested and arraigned for violent assaults, destroying property and resisting arrest, then surely foreign students who break the laws of their hosts should be held to the same account — and if guilty, go home.

Tribalism and racialism, and government spoils allotted by superficial appearances, are the marks of a pre-civilized society. Such racialism leads only to endless factions and discord.

It is easy to destroy a border, and hard to reconstruct it. And it was not Trump who invited in 12 million unaudited illegal aliens, a half million of them criminals.

Who is the real culprit in the Defense Department — the new secretary with the hard task of restoring the idea among depleted ranks that our race, religion and gender are incidental, not essential, to defeating the enemy and ensuring our national security?