Hanson: The addicted, petty and hysterical Left

Donald Trump won the 2024 election in part because the Left's hysterical style of attacking Trump no longer worked.

After a decade of this unhinged furor, it proved worthless in winning public support — and for two simple reasons.

One, after years of Russian collusion hoaxes, the laptop disinformation farce, and the warped lies about the "suckers" and "fine people on both sides" – the shrill Left became predictable.

So, the bored public began tuning them out, switching channels, hitting the mute button, and pulling the plug.

Like the deleterious effects of inflation that eventually render a currency worthless, nonstop hectoring, hysterics, pontification, and distortion finally made all such criticisms of Trump mostly as valueless as 1930s German marks.

Second, the wearied public never heard reasoned counterarguments from the likes of a Rachel Maddow. Instead, on spec, she kept mouthing, "The walls are closing in" on Trump.

Former President Joe Biden did not explain why his open border was a better idea than Trump's closed one. He preferred mumbling about "semi-fascists!" and the "ultra-MAGA!"

The Never Trumpers did not critique the Trump deficits. Instead, they hammered away that Trump was Hitler, or Mussolini, or Putin — or just a dangerous dictator or autocrat.

Angry retired generals never demonstrated why Trump was, in their view, an existential threat to democracy. Instead, they shouted nonstop in op-eds and interviews that he was a fascist, Nazi-like, no different from the guards at Auschwitz, a pathological liar, and should be summarily removed.

Worn-out voters began to understand that these psychodramas were substitutes for substantive criticism or occasions for legitimate debate.

Indeed, the exhausted public finally concluded that the hysterics increased in direct proportion to the poverty of the charges.

So, what did 10 years of such derangement achieve for the Left?

Trump now has control of the White House and both houses of Congress operate under Republican majorities.

The Supreme Court is mostly conservative. Almost all of Trump's issues — the border, immigration, the economy, foreign policy, and crime — poll well over 50 percent.

No matter, the Left is still hammering away at the trivial and irrelevant – and remains paralyzed in furor and hysterics.

When Snoop Dogg performed for the Trump inauguration, Ann Navarro of The View, in racist fashion, called the African-American rapper "a trained seal".