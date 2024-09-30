Hanson: How early election shocks are reshaping American politics

An October surprise is usually defined as the well-known (and more often left-wing) tactic of manufacturing or unloading a news story right before voting to surprise a rival without allowing them time sufficiently to respond or recover.

Think of the last-minute bombshell disclosure, five days before the 2000 election, that candidate George W. Bush had been cited for drunk driving over a quarter-century earlier. That surprise may have cost Bush the popular vote that year.

Sometimes, an incumbent can use his powers of office to warp the election. President Joe Biden benefited before the 2022 midterm elections when leftist activists leaked the impending Supreme Court repeal of Roe v. Wade.

Closer to the actual voting, Biden sought to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars of student debt owed to the federal government. He also began draining the strategic petroleum reserve to lower gas prices (as he is doing again this election year as well). No wonder the predicted Republican midterm red wave ended up a tiny ripple.

More often, October surprises are more ad hominem and unleashed on a rival candidate's supposedly previously undisclosed failings.

At the end of the 2016 campaign, Hillary Clinton's team leaked news of her purchased bogus "Steele Dossier" as supposed proof of Trump-Russian "collusion."

On the eve of the last 2020 presidential debate, Biden delegated now Secretary of State Antony Blinken to work with former interim CIA Director Mike Morrell to round up "51 former intelligence authorities." They were to lie that the incriminating Hunter Biden laptop was likely a product of a Russian intelligence "disinformation" operation.

The ruse worked — turning potential proof of Biden family corruption into a replay of the fake 2016 Trump-Russian collusion hoax.

This time around, apparently the Harris campaign could not wait until October or early November to spring their surprises.

Perhaps the Harris campaign's impatience is due to Democratically-inspired radical changes to state voting laws.

Remember that in 2020, under the cover of COVID-19, Democrat legal teams got state laws altered to institutionalize early and mail-in voting in key states. Those changes reduced our once iconic Election Day into a mere construct when only 30 percent of voters cast their ballots.

So, former October surprises — both the embarrassing disclosures and the use of incumbency to warp the election — are now becoming earlier and more frequent preemptive "September" shocks.

Suddenly, the Federal Reserve Bank, just 50 days before the election, decided that interest rates that spiraled under Biden-Harris in reaction to their hyperinflation right now need to be slashed — as supposed proof that the Biden-Harris inflation is now over and the economy needs a sudden revving up.

Just as abruptly, on September 23, just 43 days before Election Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was flown by the Biden-Harris administration — at U.S. government expense — into the United States.