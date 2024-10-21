The election is finally shaping up to be not only liberal Democrat Kamala Harris versus conservative Republican Donald Trump.

Instead, it has become a larger contest between those who talk down to their fellow Americans and those who are increasingly sick and tired of being lectured. How smart is it, for example, for Harris supporters to claim nonstop that ex-president Trump is a fascist dictator — and thus, by extension, those also who vote for him?

Women voters poll about 53-55% for Harris. Trump enjoys a similar, although likely somewhat smaller, majority margin of male voters.

Yet Harris — along with campaign surrogates Barack Obama and Bill Clinton — has been lecturing both Black and white male voters nonstop that they are misled.

Or they supposedly suffer from false consciousness — as if they have no clue that Harris and her progressive agenda are really in their own self-interest.

Such haughtiness reached a zenith when Harris ran ads of actors costumed as supposedly working-class men. They voiced scripted talking points to prove that "real" men are progressive Harris supporters.

But the actors were so patently ridiculous, their canned lines so unreal, that most viewers likely thought the ads were run by Trump himself — to show how arrogant, out-of-touch elites must imagine how the so-called "clingers" and "deplorables" think and talk.

The Trump campaign also tries all sorts of strategies to win over women voters, from promising to rectify the Biden-Harris hyperinflation to reducing spiraling crime in towns and cities.

But one method they avoid is claiming women are ignorant of their real self-interest and deluded by Harris — accurately assuming that a candidate does not win voters by belittling their intelligence.

Harris and Obama both dressed down Black men, claiming they are especially culpable for not voting en masse for Harris — even though a far higher percentage of Black males will vote for Harris than for Trump.

This hectoring the electorate on its supposed ignorance or moral shortcomings has become a Harris campaign trademark.

To Harris, objecting to 10-12 million foreign nationals entering the country illegally without background checks during the Biden-Harris administration is supposedly a sign of a lack of compassion.

And claiming that a current declining rate of illegal immigration should allay voters' supposed paranoias utterly ignores the millions of illegal aliens who were all but welcomed in by Biden-Harris before the 2024 election cycle.

Voters are also talked down to ad nauseam that they do not appreciate the Biden-Harris economy given the rate of inflation is falling.